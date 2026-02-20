Stones hurled during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Tension prevailed briefly during a Shivaji Jayanti procession here after stones were allegedly hurled at the rally, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the old city when the procession, which began around 3:30 pm, was passing through the mosque area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said adequate forces were deployed for the procession.

"We were all present at the spot. The procession began around 3:30 PM (yesterday), As it approached the mosque, two stones were thrown from a distance toward us," he said.

According to the SP, based on preliminary information and videos reviewed by the police so far, one stone struck a police constable while the other fell on his shoulder.

"No one sustained any major injuries. After that, the procession continued smoothly, and the atmosphere remained peaceful," Goyal said. Police said adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the procession and the situation remained under control. "The area where the incident occurred has been covered with CCTV cameras. We had also recorded the procession. We are reviewing the video footages. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this," he added. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.