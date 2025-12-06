Home / India News / Penalty imposed on construction sites flouting pollution norms: Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
The Delhi government has imposed more than Rs 7 crore in penalties on construction sites violating pollution norms this year, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

A total of 1,750 sites were inspected, 556 notices were issued and 48 units were ordered shut for violating pollution control norms, he said.

In the last two days, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials carried out 230 road and garbage inspections, 110 by Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials, 36 by the Public Works Department, 32 by the Delhi Development Authority, 17 by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and eight by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, resulting in a show-cause penalty of around Rs 1 crore, the minister said.

He said the agencies issued 7.97 lakh Pollution Under Control challans this year, compared to 4.33 lakh challans in 2024. A total of 42,017 potholes were fixed this year, against 18,000 repaired a year ago.

Sirsa said the number of electric vehicles registered in Delhi has risen to 4.54 lakh on November 15 this year, up from 3.46 lakh on December 31, 2024.

He said DPCC will appoint 100 surveyors for door-to-door and road-to-road assessments to strengthen on-ground checks. Currently, 1,823 enforcement teams are deployed, including 536 for dust control and 633 for action against open burning.

Around 350 new mist-spray poles have been installed across Delhi, while 3,377 electric heaters have been supplied to 1,407 resident welfare associations as part of a plan to distribute 10,000 heaters citywide, the environment minister added.

Topics :Manjinder Singh Sirsaair pollutionDelhi government

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

