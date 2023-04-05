Home / India News / People still aware of 'dark days' of Siddaramaiah's govt: BJP leader

BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh on Wednesday hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah, terming his tenure as the "most corrupt, indecisive and Hindu-hating government"

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary BL Santosh on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, terming his tenure as the "most corrupt, indecisive and Hindu-hating government in the history of Karnataka."

His remarks came in reaction to Siddaramaiah's statement, claiming that "Congress will come to power with a comfortable majority" in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "He (Siddaramaiah) headed one of the most corrupt, indecisive and Hindu-hating government in the history of Karnataka. Public are still aware of those dark days and then some months of coalition drama. Voters have made up their mind for a decisive mandate to @BJP4Karnataka".

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had alleged that several BJP leaders in the state have resigned from the party and joined Congress.

"With a comfortable majority, Congress will come to power. As Surjewala said, a number of MLAs, MLCs and chairmen of boards and corporations have resigned from BJP and joined Congress. Everybody in Karnataka knows that the wave is in favour of Congress. BJP High Command is well aware that the party is sinking and it can't come to power in the state. The hate politics and Hindutva is not working in the coming Karnataka Election," he said.

The Assembly elections are slated to take place in Karnataka on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

At present, out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, 119 MLAs are from the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats.

Topics :BJPIndian National CongressKarnataka governmentindian politicsnational politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

