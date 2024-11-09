Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

A health rating system found that the average score for products across 30 companies was 1.8 out of 5 for low-income countries, while it was 2.3 for high-income countries

Pepsi
The report assessed 30 companies like Pepsico. (Photo: Reuters)
Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
A new report shows that major food and drink companies sell less healthy products in low-income countries like India, triggering concerns about the impact of such products on the population’s health.
 
According to a global index published by Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), Nestle, Pepsico and Unilever were among the companies, which were found to be selling products in low-income countries with lower scores on a health rating system.
 
The rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand found that the average score was 1.8 out of 5 for low-income countries, while it was 2.3 for high-income countries. Under the system, products with a score above 3.5 are considered healthy.
 
The non-profit group assessed 30 such companies.
 
“It’s a very clear picture that what these companies are selling in the poorest countries in the world, where they are more and more active, are not healthy products,” said Mark Wijne, research director at ATNI, in an interview with Reuters, urging the governments to be more vigilant.
 
This marked the first instance when the index split the assessment into low and high-income countries, revealing the shocking figures.

According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people on the planet are living with obesity, with 70 per cent of the population residing in low-and-middle-income countries. Fast food and snacks such as potato chips, cola beverages have been found to be contributing factors in propelling the obesity epidemic globally.
 
In India, influencers like Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as ‘Food Pharma’, have been at the forefront of the battle against major health violations committed by multinational corporations. He has also faced many lawsuits by these companies for his vocal criticism of their products.
 
On his social media accounts where Himantsingka has millions of followers, he has called out violations in products like Nestle’s Cerelac; Kissan’s tomato ketchup;  among others.  (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

