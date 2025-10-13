Today Weather Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, continues to experience heavy rainfall, leading to severe congestion and traffic jams, while Mumbai and Delhi have seen little to no rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day notice for October 15 and 16, but as of now, there is no alert for Hyderabad on October 13.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD ), for the next two to three days, the southwest monsoon is likely to continue its withdrawal across a huge part of central and eastern India. This covers the whole states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, as well as the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Delhi-NCR and North India - weather update The IMD forecast mostly clear skies for Delhi-NCR till October 14. However, the northern region has begun to see colder breezes, with daytime highs of 30 to 31°C and night-time lows of 18 to 19°C in places like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. According to IMD, both are marginally below average for this time of year. Over the next few days, the capital should continue to see beautiful weather with light winds and no rainfall. No rain is expected in the region until after Diwali, with a sharper chill likely to set in once the festivities end.

IMD weather update in Hyderabad • 13 October: The sky will stay partly cloudy with slight haze the entire day. Temperatures will be around 31°C with humidity. • 14 October: The city is probably to experience again a slightly cloudy day with drizzle. Humidity levels will be high with temperatures of almost 31°C. • 15 October: Cloudy skies will persist with moderate rain anticipated in a few regions. The weather will stay humid and relatively cooler at almost 30°C. • 16 October: Under a generally cloudy sky, light rain or drizzle may continue. Temperatures will remain around 30°C with moderate humidity.

• 17 October: Partly cloudy with light haze and stable in weather conditions. Temperatures will remain at 30°C. • 18 October: Again, a partly cloudy sky and light haze will be witnessed. Humidity will stay steady, and temperatures will be around 30°C. South India Weather Forecast 2025 India's South Peninsula should brace for a period of unpredictable weather. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are predicted in several areas. From October 13 to 18, isolated, intense rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On October 13 and 14, isolated severe rainfall is predicted for Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and South Interior Karnataka.