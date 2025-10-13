Home / India News / Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain in South, temperature dip in North

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain in South, temperature dip in North

While Hyderabad and parts of South India brace for rain and thunderstorms this week, North India enjoys clear skies and a steady dip in temperature

IMD weather update 2025 on rainfall
IMD weather update and rain Alert. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Today Weather Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, continues to experience heavy rainfall, leading to severe congestion and traffic jams, while Mumbai and Delhi have seen little to no rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day notice for October 15 and 16, but as of now, there is no alert for Hyderabad on October 13.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the next two to three days, the southwest monsoon is likely to continue its withdrawal across a huge part of central and eastern India. This covers the whole states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, as well as the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Delhi-NCR and North India - weather update

The IMD forecast mostly clear skies for Delhi-NCR till October 14. However, the northern region has begun to see colder breezes, with daytime highs of 30 to 31°C and night-time lows of 18 to 19°C in places like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. 
 
According to IMD, both are marginally below average for this time of year. Over the next few days, the capital should continue to see beautiful weather with light winds and no rainfall. No rain is expected in the region until after Diwali, with a sharper chill likely to set in once the festivities end. 

IMD weather update in Hyderabad 

13 October: The sky will stay partly cloudy with slight haze the entire day. Temperatures will be around 31°C with humidity.
14 October: The city is probably to experience again a slightly cloudy day with drizzle. Humidity levels will be high with temperatures of almost 31°C.
15 October: Cloudy skies will persist with moderate rain anticipated in a few regions. The weather will stay humid and relatively cooler at almost 30°C.
16 October: Under a generally cloudy sky, light rain or drizzle may continue. Temperatures will remain around 30°C with moderate humidity.
17 October: Partly cloudy with light haze and stable in weather conditions. Temperatures will remain at 30°C.
18 October: Again, a partly cloudy sky and light haze will be witnessed. Humidity will stay steady, and temperatures will be around 30°C.

South India Weather Forecast 2025

India's South Peninsula should brace for a period of unpredictable weather. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are predicted in several areas. From October 13 to 18, isolated, intense rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On October 13 and 14, isolated severe rainfall is predicted for Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and South Interior Karnataka.
 
Between October 13 and 16, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (up to 30 to 40 km/h) are predicted for Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. On October 13, thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusts will also hit Lakshadweep.

East and Central India weather forecast 2025

There are warnings for Odisha and the adjoining regions in East and Central India. From October 13 to 14, thunderstorms with lightning are predicted for Odisha. Between October 14 and 16, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to see the same lightning activity.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Hamas hands over 7 hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

UP's share in national tourism increased from 13.1 to 18.9%: CM Yogi

West Bengal Police arrest fourth accused in Durgapur gangrape case

Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

Gadkari to lay foundation for ₹436 cr elevated corridor in Puducherry today

Topics :HyderabadIMD on rainsIMD weather forecast

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story