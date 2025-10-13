Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at seven locations in Chennai in connection with the case of Coldrif cough syrup, which has claimed the lives of several children, reported PTI.

The searches were conducted at least seven premises in Chennai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The searches reportedly cover the residences of top officials from the Tamil Nadu drug control office. The searches are linked to Sreesan Pharma, the manufacturer of the Coldrif syrup now banned in multiple states.

The Coldrif cough syrup has been linked to the death of around 22 children, primarily under the age of five. Most fatalities occurred in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, with a few cases reported in Rajasthan.