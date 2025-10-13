Home / India News / Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

The searches reportedly cover the residences of top officials from the Tamil Nadu drug control office

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh
The searches are linked to Sreesan Pharma, the manufacturer of the Coldrif syrup now banned in multiple states.
Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at seven locations in Chennai in connection with the case of Coldrif cough syrup, which has claimed the lives of several children, reported PTI.
 
The searches were conducted at least seven premises in Chennai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The searches reportedly cover the residences of top officials from the Tamil Nadu drug control office. The searches are linked to Sreesan Pharma, the manufacturer of the Coldrif syrup now banned in multiple states.
 
The Coldrif cough syrup has been linked to the death of around 22 children, primarily under the age of five. Most fatalities occurred in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, with a few cases reported in Rajasthan.
 
Following the deaths of children, investigations revealed that the syrup was dangerously adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous chemical. Following these revelations, the owner of Sreesan Pharma, G Ranganathan, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on October 9. 
 

History of violations at Sreesan Pharma

 
Licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), the Kanchipuram-based Sreesan Pharma continued operations for over a decade despite dismal infrastructure and repeated violations of national drug safety rules, according to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), reported PTI.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

