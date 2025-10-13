UP's share in national tourism increased from 13.1 to 18.9%: CM Yogi

Tourist visits in Uttar Pradesh surged by 43.4 crore between 2016 and 2023. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 21.5 crore tourists visited in 2016, this number has surged to 64.9 crore by 2024. From the perspective of national tourism, Uttar Pradesh's share was 13.1 per cent in 2016, which has increased to 18.9 per cent by 2023.

In a Tweet on X, the UP CM said, "Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the new Uttar Pradesh has today become an inspiration for the nation, transforming through tourism. Festivals like the Deepotsav of Ayodhya Dham, the Rangotsav of Braj, and the Dev Deepawali of Kashi are turning our heritage into prosperity and our culture into strength.

"As a result, while 21.5 crore tourists visited in 2016, this number has surged to 64.9 crore by 2024. From the perspective of national tourism, Uttar Pradesh's share was 13.1 percent in 2016, which has increased to 18.9 percent by 2023. This is the Amrit Kaal of cultural renaissance, paving the way for a Vishwaguru Bharat through heritage to faith, faith to development, and development to global leadership," he tweeted on X. Earlier, the UP Government announced that a "Run for Unity" will be organised across Uttar Pradesh on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will jointly ensure that the event is celebrated with grandeur and devotion, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.