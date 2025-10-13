Home / India News / West Bengal Police arrest fourth accused in Durgapur gangrape case

Earlier on Sunday, the three accused arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court

The police had earlier arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged gangrape. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
West Bengal Police have arrested the fourth accused in connection with the alleged Durgapur gang rape case, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

The police had earlier arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged gangrape.

Earlier on Sunday, the three accused arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, will visit Durgapur and meet the survivor's family on Monday.

The three-member team will submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment and the ongoing probe in the case.

Mohanty told ANI, "We will check on her health and meet her parents. We will submit our recommendations to the State government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment, her mental health and whether a proper investigation is being conducted. It is a 3-member team. We will also inquire about fast-tracking the case and regarding another accused who has not been arrested yet."

"Odisha CM talked to the girl's father and the administration," the Odisha Women Commission chairperson added.

Senior Field Officer and Consultant for Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijiyani Singh, said that the three-member team may also meet police officers investigating the case and will try to ensure justice for the medical student.

"We will inquire about her health and the ongoing investigation. We will ensure that she gets proper medical treatment. We may also meet West Bengal Police officers. We will try to ensure that she gets justice, and no one is above the law," Singh said.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

