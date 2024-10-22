Physically challenged woman falls into Bengaluru pothole, netizens react

After a disabled woman in Bengaluru slipped into a pothole on a waterlogged street, netizens expressed their anger at the city's "poor infrastructure." Widespread concern and demands for immediate improvements have been raised after the video went viral on social media. Numerous users have reposted the video since it was uploaded online, criticising the city's civic organisation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for highlighting the terrible condition of the capital's infrastructure.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Disabled woman falls into B’luru pothole: The post Bengaluru came to a complete halt over the weekend due to the incessant rain, which caused roads to flood and resulted in traffic jams in several areas of the city. The woman was seen on camera riding her scooter through a flooded roadway in Varthur, a Bengaluru suburb in the eastern region. She apparently lost her balance, though, and fell into the pothole. Eventually, as she battled to get out of it, a man handed over the crutches to her.

A part of the X post stated, “It is shocking and heartbreaking to witness the deteriorating conditions the people of Mahadevapura endure, despite contributing over ₹1000 crore in taxes".

He further added, “The authorities seem more concerned with making hollow promises and projecting a false image of progress, while on the ground, we face real threats to our safety and well-being due to poor governance and lack of accountability. It is high time the administration steps up and takes responsibility for the city's failing infrastructure before more lives are put at risk".

Netizens react to the Disabled woman falls into B’luru pothole

One user wrote, “Bengaluru is happy with Kannada—non-Kannada,” referring to the social media debate about whether or not foreigners from outside Karnataka should learn the local tongue.

Another said, “On average, Bangalore's roads are the worst among all the major Indian cities I have visited. They are even worse than many rural roads. No one cares about the corrupt city administration in Bangalore.”

More From This Section

While a third said, “Even an able person can't ride a bike safely in the city anymore. It will be horrible for someone with physical ailments/disability to travel on a bike. The sad part is they do not have public transportation that is disabled-friendly for commuting. We are going from bad to worse".

About the Bangalore weather

The Met department stated, "Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts".

“Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” the weather office in an X (twitter).