Pilot demands action over corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 over the post of chief minister

Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday opened a new front against the Gehlot government and announced a day-long hunger strike demanding action over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.

The development assumes significance in view of the state elections due later this year. At the same time, it also reflects further deterioration of already souring relations between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

"No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore, Pilot said at a press conference at his residence here.

With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions, he said.

To press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Pilot said.

April 11 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who belonged to the Saini community, the same community which Gehlot represents.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 over the post of chief minister.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

