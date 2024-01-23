Home / India News / Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM

Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM

Talking to reporters on Monday night, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya'

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 1.42 billion people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added | File image
Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly-built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places linked with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots.

Talking to reporters on Monday night, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence here which was lit up with 11,101 'diyas' (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 1.42 billion  people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added.

Yadav congratulated citizens of the country on the occasion of the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya.

The CM offered prayers to Lord Ram, set off sparklers and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at his house which was decked up.

Earlier in the day, he watched the consecration ceremony virtually from the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha town in Niwari district.

Yadav was accompanied by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as both of them offered prayers at the temple in Orchha, which is also called Chhoti Ayodhya.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

R-Day parade rehearsal to affect central Delhi traffic, cops issue advisory

LIVE: Several flights, trains delayed as fog, cold wave grip Delhi

Ram temple dazzles Ayodhya night sky, people flock to temples to with diyas

Heavy rush outside Ram Temple, devotees throng main gate to offer prayers

Final electoral roll of J-K published with total of 8.69 million voters

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshTouristsRam templeAyodhya

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story