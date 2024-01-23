Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly-built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places linked with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots.

Talking to reporters on Monday night, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination.

"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence here which was lit up with 11,101 'diyas' (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 1.42 billion people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," he added.

Yadav congratulated citizens of the country on the occasion of the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya.

The CM offered prayers to Lord Ram, set off sparklers and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at his house which was decked up.

Earlier in the day, he watched the consecration ceremony virtually from the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha town in Niwari district.

Yadav was accompanied by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as both of them offered prayers at the temple in Orchha, which is also called Chhoti Ayodhya.