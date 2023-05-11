Home / India News / Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation is planning to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring them at work on a daily basis.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation is planning to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring them at work on a daily basis.

She said this while interacting with reporters during an inspection of a waste-to-energy plant at Tughlakabad.

"We are working on a plan to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers and very soon we will execute it. Through these watches, we can track and monitor them at work on a daily basis," the mayor said.

On the stray dogs' menace, she said, inspections will be done at various sterilisation centres, and the MCD will partner with more NGOs.

On the issue of stray cows, she said, there are four 'gaushalas' under the Delhi government.

"And, I will soon write a letter to Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai to open a fifth 'gaushala'," Oberoi said.

Asked about the waste-to-energy plant, she said, a new plant is proposed to be built at Narela Bawana, adding, "Paperwork is happening, and in three years, it should be done".

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

