Plea mentioned in SC challenging Neet-PG re-examination for 2,445 students

A plea was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the NEET-PG re-examination for 2,445 students who were not able to give the exam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by an advocate that re-examination is in violation of an earlier order passed by the top court.

He sought urgent hearing of the matter.

The top court said all NEET matters are before a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.

"All NEET matters are before the designated bench led by Justice Narasimha. Go and mention it before that bench. Several developments take place in these matters," the bench said.