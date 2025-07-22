Centre approves ₹33,081 crore to states for health infra upgrade by 2026

The Centre has approved an allocation of ₹33,081.82 crore to states and union territories for improving health infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This funding covers the period from 2021–22 to 2025–26 and is part of a broader plan to strengthen India’s healthcare capacity at every level — primary, secondary, and tertiary.
Launched in 2021, PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) with some components funded directly by the Centre. The total financial outlay of the scheme is ₹64,180 crore. It aims to prepare India’s health system to better handle current and future pandemics and disasters by enhancing public health infrastructure.