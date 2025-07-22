Home / India News / Centre approves ₹33,081 crore to states for health infra upgrade by 2026

Centre approves ₹33,081 crore to states for health infra upgrade by 2026

The Centre has approved ₹33,081.82 crore to states and UTs under PM-ABHIM from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26 for building Arogya Mandirs, critical care blocks, public health labs and wellness centres

Healthcare, Budget, health budget
Launched in 2021, PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) with some components funded directly by the Centre. (Photo/ Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre has approved an allocation of ₹33,081.82 crore to states and union territories for improving health infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This funding covers the period from 2021–22 to 2025–26 and is part of a broader plan to strengthen India’s healthcare capacity at every level — primary, secondary, and tertiary. 
Launched in 2021, PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) with some components funded directly by the Centre. The total financial outlay of the scheme is ₹64,180 crore. It aims to prepare India’s health system to better handle current and future pandemics and disasters by enhancing public health infrastructure.   
 

What the scheme covers

Under the CSS portion of the scheme, support is being provided to States and UTs to undertake five key activities:
-Construction of 17,788 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs): These are sub-centres without buildings that are now being upgraded as Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat initiative.
-Setting up 11,024 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs): These centres will primarily serve people in slums and similar urban areas.
-Creation of 3,382 Block Public Health Units (BPHUs)
-Establishment of 730 Integrated Public Health Labs (IPHLs)
-Setting up 602 critical care hospital blocks: These specialised blocks will come up in districts with a population of more than 500,000 to provide advanced care services.
 

Progress on infra development so far

Out of the total scheme period allocation, ₹33,081.82 crore has already been approved for strengthening infrastructure in states and UTs. This covers:
-10,609 building-less Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs)
-5,456 urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs)
-2,151 block public health units
-744 integrated public health labs
-621 critical care hospital blocks
 
These projects have been cleared for funding across financial years from 2021–22 to 2025–26.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests

Student-built radar-evading drones from BITS Pilani enter Army service

Citizens lost over ₹22,845 crore to cyber criminals in 2024: Govt tells LS

Dhankhar's 'will retire in 2027' video resurfaces day after resignation

Scope for adding 7.9 million more beneficiaries under food law: Govt in RS

Topics :healthcareAyushman BharathospitalsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story