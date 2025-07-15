Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Health Ministry clarifies no warning labels for samosa and jalebi

Health Ministry clarifies no warning labels for samosa and jalebi

Union Health Ministry clarifies advisory urging awareness about fats and sugars in food, but no directive for warning labels on specific products like samosas or jalebis.

Samosa

This advisory, the letter states, was shared to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday clarified that it has not directed the placement of warning labels on food products, following confusion caused by a letter from the Union Health Secretary advising the display of oil and sugar boards in government offices.
 
“It advises about the display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, and meeting rooms to raise awareness on the harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items,” the ministry said in its clarification.
 
Describing the directive as a general advisory, the ministry stated that the move was intended as a behavioural nudge to increase awareness about hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, not targeted at any specific food items.
 
 
In a letter dated 21 June, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava had directed all departments, offices, and autonomous bodies under all ministries to print health messages on official stationery and publications, as well as promote healthy meals and physical activity through healthier food options. 

“The health ministry advisory does not direct warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks,” the ministry clarified. It added that the government does not intend to target India’s rich street food culture.
 
This advisory, the letter states, was shared to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.
 
According to the Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 1.8 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden.
 
The oil and sugar board initiative is part of the ministry’s flagship efforts under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

