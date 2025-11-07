Home / India News / Bomb threat at Tamil actor Arun Vijay's Chennai residence, probe underway

Bomb threat at Tamil actor Arun Vijay's Chennai residence, probe underway

The teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, as stated by officials of the Ekkattuthangal Police Station

Representative Image: Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threatening email, and further inquiries are underway. (Photo: PTI)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
A tense situation unfolded at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay after receiving a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from the city police and bomb squad team.

The teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, as stated by officials of the Ekkattuthangal Police Station. It warned about a bomb being planted at Arun Vijay's Chennai residence in the Ekkattuthangal area.

After receiving the information, a bomb detection squad, along with a team of police personnel, rushed to the actor's house and conducted a thorough search.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threatening email, and further inquiries are underway.

Arun Vijay is known for predominantly working in Tamil films. Some of his prominent acting credits include Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and Chakravyuha (2016).

The actor will be next seen in Kris Thirukumaran's 'Retta Thala', produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner.

The film stars Arun Vijay in the lead alongside Sidhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss .

A release date is yet to be announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

