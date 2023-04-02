Home / India News / PM lauds Isro as India achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

PM lauds Isro as India achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

In a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway

New Delhi
PM lauds Isro as India achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ISRO for successfully conducting the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX), and said this achievement takes India one step closer to realising an Indian reusable launch vehicle.

The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chitradurga in Karnataka, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"With that, ISRO successfully achieved the autonomous landing of a space vehicle," it said in a statement.

"With LEX, the dream of an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle arrives one step closer to reality," the space agency said.

Reacting to the development, Modi said in a tweet, "A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle."

In a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway.

RLV is essentially a space plane with a low lift to drag ratio requiring an approach at high glide angles that necessitates a landing at high velocities of 350 kmph.

Topics :Narendra ModiISRO

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Also Read

Isro set for 1st runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

Isro successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

SC to hear plea of Congress led group on Wed for misuse of central agencies

Security of Assam CM tightened after threat call from pro-Khalistanis

Consensus on 99% issues, readying first draft by July: G20 Sherpa Kant

Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 562 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

PM Modi's visit to Mysuru would be a violation of poll code: Siddaramaiah

Next Story