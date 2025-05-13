PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, interacts with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian Air Force base in Punjab's Adampur on Tuesday morning and interacted with soldiers. At the air base, PM Modi was briefed by Air Force personnel.

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's visit comes after days of intense fight between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached a mutual understanding to stop military actions against each other. The PM, however, made it clear that the military action was merely "paused" and the future course of actions will depend on Pakistan's conduct.

'Operation Sindoor is the new normal' On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that Operation Sindoor has set a new standard in fight against terrorism , calling it a “new normal". PM Modi also praised the bravery and readiness of the Indian armed forces, saying the country is proud of their service and sacrifice.

PM Modi praised the bravery of India’s defence forces and the hard work of Indian scientists. He said India had shown its “superiority in new-age warfare” and the “credibility” of “made-in-India weapons".

The Prime Minister also said that India had displayed its “capabilities in the deserts and mountains".

PM Modi listed three main parts of India’s new doctrine under Operation Sindoor:

- India will respond strongly to terrorist attacks on its own terms. It will also take action at any place from where terrorism begins.

- India will not allow any country to use nuclear threats as a shield for terrorism.

- India will take “precise and decisive” action against “terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail".