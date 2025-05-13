Home / India News / Court grants bail to Derek O'Brien, TMC leaders in 2024 ECI protest case

Court grants bail to Derek O'Brien, TMC leaders in 2024 ECI protest case

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal also granted relief to TMC leaders Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sudip Raha

Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose
The court has granted bail to five of the leaders, who are sitting MPs, on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case registered against them for their protest in April last year in front of the Election Commission of India despite a prohibitory order being in place.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal also granted relief to TMC leaders Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sudip Raha, on an application moved by their lawyer.

While nine TMC leaders were physically present before the court, Vivek Gupta appeared through video conferencing.

ALSO READ: 98% ED cases against politicians target Oppn leaders, claims TMC's Gokhale

The court has granted bail to five of the leaders, who are sitting MPs, on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The rest were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with a surety of like amount.

While granting bail, the judge noted that the chargesheet was filed without the arrest of the accused persons. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.

According to the Delhi Police, TMC leaders accused in the case gathered outside the main gate of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 8 last year and held a protest with placards and banners without requisite permission and despite Section 144 (prohibit gathering) of the Code of Criminal Procedure being in place.

Also Read

EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

EC building unified digital platform to integrate 40 mobile, web apps

Aadhaar sharing for voters to remain voluntary; no legal changes planned

Mehbooba backs Rahul Gandhi on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

Some use religion to 'push hateful politics': SY Quraishi slams BJP's Dubey

ALSO READ: Delhi HC rejects TMC MP Saket Gokhale's plea to recall defamation order

Police alleged they continued to protest despite being informed about the prohibitory orders, following which an FIR was registered.

In the run-up to last year's general elections, the TMC leaders were protesting against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department and demanded changing their chiefs. A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the ECI to press for their demand.

The party alleged that the central probe agencies were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: CBSE class 12 results declared, girls outshine boys

At least 14 die after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar, 7 arrested

Schools shut in Punjab's Amritsar, Pathankot as a precautionary measure

Punjab seeks HC review of order allowing extra water release to Haryana

Metro work near my home has dragged for 10 years: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaDerek O’BrienTMCAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story