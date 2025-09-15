PM Modi announces development projects worth ₹36,000 crore in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar's Purnea district on Monday.

The PM also inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

Modi flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the function.

Modi laid the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power facility worth Rs 25,000 crore at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. This is the state's largest private sector investment.

It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security, a senior official.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore. "It will focus on upgrading a canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs," he said. The project will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience, the official said. The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail projects and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar during the day. He laid the foundation stones for the rail line between Bikramshila Katareah, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct connectivity across the river Ganga.

He also inaugurated a new rail line between Arariya and Galgalia, which was built at a cost of Rs 4,410 crore. The PM flagged off a train in the ArariaGalgalia (Thakurganj) section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across northeastern Bihar. He also launched the Vande Bharat Express train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna. Amrit Bharat Express trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode were also flagged off. These trains will provide enhanced economic, cultural, and social integration across regions, the official said.