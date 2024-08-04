Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi condoles the demise of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti

PM Modi condoles the demise of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti

"She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said

Yamini Krishnamurthy
Krishnamurti died at the Apollo hospital here on Saturday. | Source: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi veteran Yamini Krishnamurti and said her dedication to Indian classical dance has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Krishnamurti died at the Apollo hospital here on Saturday. She was 84.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurti's manager and secretary Ganesh had told PTI.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her excellence and dedication to Indian classical dance have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape."

"She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Prez calls Guvs Centre-state links; VP urges them to seek info from states

News updates: Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude strikes Kamjong, Manipur

Agriculture at the centre of India's economic policies, says PM Modi

India food surplus; working to provide solutions for food security: PM

Agriculture key focus area of development strategy in India: NITI member

Topics :Narendra ModiBharatanatyam legendsclassical dance

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story