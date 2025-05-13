PM Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 10 and 12 students on results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students who successfully passed the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

"This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat," he said, applauding the ecosystem that helped students reach this milestone.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister shared a message for students and their families.

“Dear #ExamWarriors, Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!”

To those who may be disappointed with their results, PM Modi offered reassurance and encouragement.

“To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: One exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await.”

The Prime Minister’s words served not only as a congratulatory note but also as a motivational message, reminding students that success is shaped over time and not by a single exam result.