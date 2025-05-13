IMD update: Cyclone 'Shakti', K'taka on yellow alert, Kolkata rain and more

India Meteorological Department (IMD). A cyclone named "SHAKTI" may be building in the Bay of Bengal, according to a weather official. The Southwest monsoon moved into parts of the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, the south Bay of Bengal, and certain regions of the north Andaman Sea on Tuesday, according to the(IMD). A cyclone named "SHAKTI" may be building in the Bay of Bengal, according to a weather official.

However, the IMD has issued a yellow advisory for a number of districts in Karnataka till May 16, preparing the state for another round of pre-monsoon showers. Also, the forecast for Kolkata for the next 24 hours predicts a partly cloudy sky with the potential for thunderstorms and mild to moderate rainfall in the evening.

IMD weather update 2025: What is cyclone ‘Shakti’

The meteorologists are warning about the formation of a potential cyclone, called 'Shakti'. They have warned that there is a strong chance that this cyclone may form in the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 28. The IMD has not yet verified that a cyclone has formed, though. Whether or not this formation will become a cyclone cannot yet be predicted.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is located over northwest Uttar Pradesh, while another is located over West Rajasthan and the surrounding area at lower tropospheric levels, according to a press statement issued by the IMD on Monday, May 12.

According to sources at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a low pressure system is anticipated to develop close to the east-central Bay of Bengal between May 16 and 22, as reported by ABP Bengali.

IMD forecast 2025: Other parts of India

The IMD stated multiple parts of the country may witness heavy rain “under the influence of these systems.” It predicted light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan on May 13; in Himachal Pradesh during May 16 and 17.

Light/moderate rainfall is also predicted in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, interior Karnataka during May 13 and 14; Tamil Nadu, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

It added, “Isolated heavy rainfall [are likely] over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-16th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-15th with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 13th-14th and over Tripura on 12th & 13th May.”

IMD weather forecast 2025: Southern monsoon arrives

The IMD wrote on X, "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 13th May, 2025. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 5°N/75°E, 5°N/80°E, 6°N/86°E, 8.5°N/90°E, Hut Bay, 13°N/95°E. and 16°N/98°E."

The meteorological department further added, "Conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area; some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands, remaining parts of Andaman Sea; and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days." More development is expected in three to four days, according to the IMD.