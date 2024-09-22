PM Modi gifts US President Biden antique silver hand-engraved train model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gifted US President Joe Biden an antique silver hand-engraved train model, a rare and extraordinary piece masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra and showcasing the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry. The vintage piece involves intricate filigree work and is made of 92.5 per cent silver, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This creation is a tribute to the steam locomotive era, with artistic brilliance merging with historical significance. Signifying the robust linkages between India and the US, the model has been customised by inscribing "DELHI-DELAWARE" on the sides of the main carriage and "INDIAN RAILWAYS" on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India, they noted.

This work not only highlights the artisan's exceptional skill but also serves as a glowing testimony to the long history of Indian railways and its global influences.

Modi chose a pashmina shawl in papier mache box as the gift for the first lady Jill Biden, officials added.

Pashmina shawls are considered the apogee of Jammu and Kashmir's rich and fine legacy of handcraft.

Contemporary designers are incorporating modern sensibilities, experimenting with bolder colours, playful patterns, and even fusion styles.

This ensures the legacy of Pashmina remains relevant, captivating hearts across generations and cultures, they noted.

Pashmina shawls traditionally come packed in papier mache boxes from J-K, that are renowned for their exquisite beauty and craftsmanship. These boxes are handmade using a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials.

Each box is a unique work of art, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. These boxes are not only functional but also serve as decorative items in their own right, they added.