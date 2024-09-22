Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Pager blasts: Police verify Keralite's background; BJP demands protection

Pager blasts: Police verify Keralite's background; BJP demands protection

A relative of Rinson has said that he learned about the incident through the media

Pager
BJP leader Sandeep G Varier called for protection for Rinson and his family. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid reports linking Rinson Jose, a Kerala native settled in Norway, to the probe into recent pager blasts in Lebanon, the Kerala police on Sunday confirmed a background check on his family, while a BJP leader referred to him as a "son of our nation" and demanded "protection."

"There is no case or investigation. Our special branch officials have carried out a background check. There is nothing new in it; such checks are conducted whenever similar news reports emerge," a police officer told PTI.

Another police official said that a "precautionary patrol" has been launched in the area near Mananthavady where his family resides following the reports. He said that his family has not requested police protection. Rinson, who went abroad for a job a decade ago, is now a Norwegian citizen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sandeep G Varier called for protection for Rinson and his family.

"He is the son of our nation. He is a Malayali. At any cost, we must provide protection to Rinson and his family," Varier, a state committee member of the BJP, said in a Facebook post.

A relative of Rinson has said that he learned about the incident through the media.

His maternal uncle, Thankachan, said, "He grew up here in Wayanad and studied both here and outside Kerala. After completing his MBA, he left India 10 years ago. He had been studying abroad before joining a company. As far as we know, he is currently working for a company in Norway."

Rinson last visited Kerala in November of last year and left in January.

"We are not sure whether he runs his own business in Norway. His wife also works in Norway," Thankachan had told the media.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi holds discussions with Australian, Japanese counterparts on sidelines of Quad Summit

BSF foils infiltration bid in RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovers arms

K'taka HC judge expresses regret, says social media reported out of context

US to return 297 Indian antiquities following PM Modi's 3-day visit

BJD to study One Nation, One Election proposal: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik

He said Rinson had called them two or three days before the news reports about him emerged.

"We are 100 per cent certain that he would not commit any wrongdoing," Thankachen had said.

He also appealed to the media not to put the family in a difficult position.

Asked about reports concerning a shell company being investigated by Norwegian authorities in connection with the Pager blasts, Thankachan responded, "Sorry, I have no information about that."

A neighbour of Rinson's family added, "There is nothing bad to say about him or his family. To us, their reputation is spotless.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hezbollah targets base near Haifa after Israeli strike in Beirut kills 37

UNSC meets for emergency session, says 'Lebanon on brink of catastrophe'

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law: UN rights chief

Israel vows to eliminate Hezbollah threat following commander's killing

Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike was on US wanted list

Topics :israelKeralaLebanonSocial Media

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story