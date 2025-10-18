Home / India News / PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils

Modi, Narendra Modi
May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone, the prime minister said (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

"Many happy Dhanteras wishes to all my family members across the country. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness, good fortune, and health, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone, the prime minister said.

Dhanvantari Trayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, is considered the first day of Diwali and celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha (waning period of the moon) of the Hindu calendar's Ashwin month.

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

Southern dams fill as heavy rains lash TN; Chennai sees continued downpour

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' ahead of Diwali, temperatures dips

Judicial inquiry into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand: Chief secretary

Topics :Narendra ModiDiwaliDhanteras

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story