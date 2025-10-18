PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

"Many happy Dhanteras wishes to all my family members across the country. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness, good fortune, and health, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone, the prime minister said.

Dhanvantari Trayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, is considered the first day of Diwali and celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha (waning period of the moon) of the Hindu calendar's Ashwin month.