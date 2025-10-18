Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Railway Board, one person sustained minor injuries in the incident, the reason behind which is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train.

A passenger pulled a chain (alarm chain pulling system) to stop the train. Thereafter, the passengers were safely evacuated from the coach, the official said.