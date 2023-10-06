PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the creators of “The Vaccine War", saying that the film has made everyone proud.

Under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, the film 'the Vaccine war' is based on the true story of Indian researchers, their battle against the Coronavirus pandemic and how they made an affordable vaccine for India and the world. The prime minister also appreciated the filmmakers for giving recognition to the researchers of the country.

PM Modi on ‘The Vaccine war’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film and remarked on its depiction of the steady efforts of our country's researchers in the fight against Covid-19. Apart from the film already getting attention from the audience, it has now got a heartfelt congratulatory message from the country’s PM himself.

Modi lauded the makers while addressing a rally and said, "I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed... I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science. This will be very useful for the coming generations".





More about 'The Vaccine War'

The film portrays the steady dedication and sacrifices made by researchers who worked constantly in their labs to battle the covid emergency. It has deeply touched the hearts of the crowds and started off conversations about the meaning of scientific research in these difficult times.

The film has Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in its lead actors and the film narrates the story of the difficult time in which India created the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I am Buddha, the film was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 28th September 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri’s reaction on Modi’s appreciation Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his response to PM's appreciation about 'The Vaccine War'. The filmmaker took to X (Twitter), and offered his thanks to the Prime Minister for praising the film. Vivek also revealed that the women researchers who helped in the creation of the film called the filmmaker and broke down post hearing the Indian prime minister.

“It’s heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional ‘first time a PM praised Virologists", Vivek wrote after hearing the speech of Modi.