Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

A total of 21 people have died, and over 102 individuals, including 23 Army personnel, are missing due to the flash floods in Sikkim that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) stated in its latest bulletin that so far, 2,011 people have been rescued and 22,034 have been affected. The search for the 23 missing soldiers continues, particularly in downstream areas where the fast-flowing river will likely carry them to lower reaches, and perhaps even West Bengal.

Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak noted that the Army personnel who were swept away "had a convoy vehicle that was parked adjacent to the highway and got submerged in the sludge."

According to the SSDMA bulletin, the state government has established 26 relief camps in four affected districts. A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in eight relief camps in Gangtok, although the number of individuals in the 18 other relief camps was not immediately available.

A West Bengal government release on Thursday put the death toll higher. "Eighteen bodies have been recovered so far, out of which six bodies [four jawans and two civilians] have been identified. The process of identification for the rest is underway," stated the release.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting at Mintokgang to assess the current situation and evaluate the extent of the damages.

"I have issued instructions to all relevant officials, departments, District Magistrates, and Superintendents of Police to maintain heightened vigilance and attend to the needs of the affected public with utmost diligence. For accurate and timely dissemination of information, the Chief Secretary will provide daily updates to the press," said the chief minister on X (formerly Twitter).



He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu called him to enquire about the situation.

How Did the Catastrophe Unfold?

The flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by a cloudburst in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, accumulated a massive quantity of water. This water surged toward Chungthang Dam, destroying power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate, flooding towns and villages.

The flood destroyed 11 bridges in the state, with eight of these washed away in Mangan district alone. Two bridges were destroyed in Namchi and one in Gangtok. Water pipelines, sewage lines, and 277 kutcha and concrete houses have been destroyed across the four affected districts.

Chungthang town bore the maximum brunt of the flood, and the NH-10, considered the state's lifeline, sustained extensive damage at various locations.

According to the SSDMA, seven people died in Pakyong district, four in Mangan, and three in Gangtok. Among the 103 missing individuals, 59 are from Pakyong, including the Army personnel.

The SSDMA advised people to stay away from the Teesta River as the water level rises due to incessant rains in the upper reaches.

More than 3,000 tourists are feared stranded in different parts of the state. The state Tourism Department is in contact with them, officials said.

"The search and rescue operation by the Indian Army for the 23 missing soldiers is ongoing. Troops of Trishakti Corps are extending mobile connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen in North Sikkim. The search for the missing individuals is now focused on areas downstream of the Teesta River. Out of the initial 23 missing persons, one individual was recovered alive on the evening of October 4," stated Army's Eastern Command.

"The family members of the missing individuals have been contacted and informed about the situation. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe, but they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions in mobile communication," it added.

The Sikkim government has requested three additional platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, which the Central government has approved.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Sikkim government helpline numbers are as follows: 03592-202892 (Landline); 03592-221152 (Landline); 8001763383 (Mobile); 03592-202042 (Fax); or dial '112' for emergency assistance.

The Indian Army has established three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim, including its own soldiers: In North Sikkim, dial 8750887741; for East Sikkim, 8756991895; for enquiries related to the 22 missing soldiers, 7588302011.

(With agency input)