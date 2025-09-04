Home / India News / Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

She also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of untainted candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint tainted teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.

Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of untainted candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.

"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing tainted' teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked ineligible', I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.

"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

Vaishnaw inaugurates battery plant in Haryana entailing ₹3k cr investment

Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

India's infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalTeachers

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story