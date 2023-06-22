

The INDUS X event was co-organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defence, and the US Department of Defence. Under the program, Indian and US defence firms seek to identify opportunities to establish formal and informal mentoring with start-ups to assist with market access and technology know-how. Further, Indian and US defence firms could explore options for supply chain collaborations with start-ups. The US Department of Defence (DoD) and the Ministry of Defense launched the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) at an event in Washington DC, on Thursday. The program seeks to "expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation" between the two countries.



“With support from our governments, closer cooperation between our private sectors and research institutions will catalyze innovation within our defense industrial bases,” the US Department of Defence said. “Through INDUS-X, we will strengthen ties between our defense industrial ecosystems to make them more innovative, accessible, and resilient.” The event showcased innovative technologies by Indian and US start-ups. 15 Indian start-ups and 10 US start-ups showcased their technologies in the domains of maritime, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and space to Indian and US stakeholders.