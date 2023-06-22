Home / India News / PM Modi in US: India, US launch defence acceleration ecosystem Indus-X

PM Modi in US: India, US launch defence acceleration ecosystem Indus-X

The Indus-X seeks to "expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation" between US and India

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi in US: India, US launch defence acceleration ecosystem Indus-X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The US Department of Defence (DoD) and the Ministry of Defense launched the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) at an event in Washington DC, on Thursday. The program seeks to "expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation" between the two countries.
The INDUS X event was co-organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defence, and the US Department of Defence. Under the program, Indian and US defence firms seek to identify opportunities to establish formal and informal mentoring with start-ups to assist with market access and technology know-how. Further, Indian and US defence firms could explore options for supply chain collaborations with start-ups.

The event showcased innovative technologies by Indian and US start-ups. 15 Indian start-ups and 10 US start-ups showcased their technologies in the domains of maritime, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and space to Indian and US stakeholders.
“With support from our governments, closer cooperation between our private sectors and research institutions will catalyze innovation within our defense industrial bases,” the US Department of Defence said. “Through INDUS-X, we will strengthen ties between our defense industrial ecosystems to make them more innovative, accessible, and resilient.”

“INDUS X has the potential to be a catalyst for India to achieve its target of $5 billion in defense exports by 2025, and for India to diversify its defense supply chain,” the US Chamber of Commerce said.
Ahead of his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi had called the defence cooperation between the two countries “an important pillar of partnership”. PM Modi and President Joe Biden are expected to sign an agreement on the joint manufacture of GE-F414 fighter jet engines and the sale of armed MQ-9B Predator drones, both a first for a non-military ally of the US.

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenIndiaIndian defence industryUSBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

