Delhi AQI nears 300 as fog, cold wave blanket city; schools shut in Noida

Delhi AQI nears 300 as fog, cold wave blanket city; schools shut in Noida

Delhi's AQI neared 300 as dense fog and smog reduced visibility. Low winds and cold conditions worsened pollution, while IMD forecast continued cold day conditions

Commuters navigate through low visibility as air quality deteriorates, in Noida. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain hazardous on Wednesday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) hovering around 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Dense fog and a thin layer of smog persisted across Delhi, significantly reducing visibility in several areas.
 
According to CPCB data, multiple locations across the city witnessed a further deterioration in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 349, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Chandni Chowk (344), Jahangirpuri (342), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (339) and Punjabi Bagh (324) also reported very poor air quality levels.
 
In contrast, a few areas recorded comparatively better air quality. Alipur registered an AQI of 283, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Other locations such as IGI Airport (241), ITO (291), Mandir Marg (260) and Najafgarh (281) also remained in the poor range. Shadipur recorded the best air quality in the city with an AQI of 165, categorised as ‘moderate’.
 
 
CPCB AQI classification
 
0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
Winter continued to tighten its grip across north India, with snowfall reported in hill states and falling temperatures across the northern plains. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the season on Tuesday.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold day conditions were likely to persist on Wednesday as well. Maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 13 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting a mainly clear sky, cold day conditions at isolated places, and mist or haze during night hours.
 

Schools closed in Noida

 
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered all schools up to Class 8 to remain closed till January 10 due to dense fog and severe cold conditions.
 
The directive applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district. The decision was taken in line with instructions issued by the district magistrate, citing student safety amid the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

