PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stone for new infra schemes worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad in Telangana.

Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.

It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development. It will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

The PM also dedicated to the nation rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.