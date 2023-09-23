Home / India News / One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, started on September 22 and the qualifying and main race will be held on September 24 in UP's Greater Noida

ANI General News
MotoGP

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said on Saturday that special arrangements for around two lakh vehicles have been made in the wake of UP International Trade Show and MotoGP finale.

"We have divided the MotoGP area into 7 zones, one SP rank officer has been deployed in each zone. Special arrangements have been made for traffic. In view of the UP International Trade Show and MotoGP final on September 24, we have made arrangements for 2 lakh vehicles," said Commissioner Singh.

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, started on September 22 and the qualifying and main race will be held on September 24 in UP's Greater Noida.

Earlier, on Friday, Kadai Yaseen Ahmed, India's only rider at the MotoGP Bharat, said that it is a proud moment for the country as the race is being organised in India, further adding that it is an unbelievable moment for him as well because he is the only Indian racer taking part in the event.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the Grand Prix of India will witness 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.

Meanwhile, UP International Trade Show 2023 was also held in Greater Noida from September 21 and the event will conclude on September 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart. The trade show aims at providing recognition to UP's startups, industries, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) and local crafts on the international platform.

The inaugural ceremony of the Trade Show was marked by the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Thursday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, CM Yogi said that the new Uttar Pradesh has recognised its potential today and is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills.

"In the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has moved from a Bimaru state to become a prosperous state. It is also making an important contribution to the Indian economy. The new UP is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills now", he added.

Special arrangements have been made in the city to ensure security and smooth conduct of both events.

Also Read

Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims was robbed of 2008 F1 title

Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

India calls Pakistan patron to largest no of proscribed terrorist at UNGA

Shah to visit Mumbai today, will deliver Inamdar Memorial lecture at MU

PM to inaugurate International Lawyers' Conference at Vigyan Bhawan today

Women's reservation Bill is a transformative piece of legislation: USISPF

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir at UNGA, calls for vacating area

Topics :MotoGP gamesUttar Pradesh

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story