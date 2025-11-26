Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

Safran's new Hyderabad facility will service LEAP aircraft engines, create over 1,000 skilled jobs and boost India's MRO capacity

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in Hyderabad. The launch took place through video conferencing, connecting him to the site located inside the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park -- SEZ at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

What the new facility will do

 
SAESI is Safran’s dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, the ones used in Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX fleets. The centre is one of the largest aircraft engine MRO facilities globally and marks the first time a global engine OEM has set up such an operation in India.

Scale and capacity

 
Built over 45,000 sq m inside the aerospace park, the facility comes with an initial investment of about ₹1,300 crore. Once fully operational by 2035, it will be able to service up to 300 LEAP engines every year. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 highly trained Indian engineers and technicians. The facility has advanced equipment to support high-quality engine maintenance and repair.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in aviation

 
Officials said the new MRO unit is a major step towards achieving aatmanirbharta (self-dependence) in the aviation sector, a government release said. Strengthening local MRO capabilities will help India save foreign exchange, create high-value jobs and build a resilient aviation supply chain. It also supports India’s goal of becoming a global hub for aviation services.

Policy push for MRO sector

 
The government has been working to expand the country’s MRO ecosystem to match the fast-growing aviation industry. Recent policy steps, including GST reforms in 2024, the MRO Guidelines 2021 and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, have helped simplify processes, rationalise taxes and reduce royalty charges for MRO providers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After total shutdown call by students, Panjab Univ to remain shut today

Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

Constitution paves way for strong nation-building: Shah on Constitution Day

26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

Delhi's air stays toxic as 34 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI

Topics :Narendra ModiHyderabadSafranBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story