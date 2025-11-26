PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

Scale and capacity

Built over 45,000 sq m inside the aerospace park, the facility comes with an initial investment of about ₹1,300 crore. Once fully operational by 2035, it will be able to service up to 300 LEAP engines every year. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 highly trained Indian engineers and technicians. The facility has advanced equipment to support high-quality engine maintenance and repair.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in aviation

Officials said the new MRO unit is a major step towards achieving aatmanirbharta (self-dependence) in the aviation sector, a government release said. Strengthening local MRO capabilities will help India save foreign exchange, create high-value jobs and build a resilient aviation supply chain. It also supports India’s goal of becoming a global hub for aviation services.