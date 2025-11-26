Home / India News / After total shutdown call by students, Panjab Univ to remain shut today

After total shutdown call by students, Panjab Univ to remain shut today

Earlier, the varsity authorities had said that November 26 would remain a working day, and all teachers and department heads must remain present in their respective departments from 9 am to 5 pm

Panjab University
PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, have called for a complete shutdown of the varsity on Wednesday to press for a schedule for Senate polls | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After the protesting students pressing for announcement of Senate polls gave a call for a complete shutdown of Panjab University on November 26, the varsity authorities have declared a holiday on Wednesday.

The authorities have announced the closure of all teaching, non-teaching and office activities on the campus on Wednesday.

Also, the examinations scheduled on the Panjab University (PU) campus for Wednesday have been postponed.

"This is for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that the exams on November 26, 2025, in examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43 and CHD44 situated on PU campus, Sector 14, and shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, stand postponed. The fresh dates for the conduct of these exams will be notified later," a PU statement said.

Earlier, the varsity authorities had said that November 26 would remain a working day, and all teachers and department heads must remain present in their respective departments from 9 am to 5 pm.

On Monday, PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig urged the faculty members to counsel the students who may attempt to disrupt examinations, stating that while the protesters have a democratic right to express dissent, students who wish to appear for examinations have an equal right to do so without obstruction.

PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, have called for a complete shutdown of the varsity on Wednesday to press for a schedule for Senate polls.

They have warned to shut Gate No. 1 and 2.

On November 10, the students held a massive protest that saw agitators storming the varsity's entry gates and jostling with security personnel.

The initial phase of the protest was launched against the Centre's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

However, the Ministry of Education on November 7 withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and students.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation, pressing for the announcement of a schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

Representatives of Panjab University students had earlier met the vice-chancellor, who had said the Senate poll schedule had been sent for approval to the chancellor, who is the country's vice-president.

However, the protesting students maintained that until their main demand -- the Senate poll schedule -- is not announced, their protest would continue.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and farmers' bodies such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha had extended their support to the students' agitation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

Constitution paves way for strong nation-building: Shah on Constitution Day

26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

Delhi's air stays toxic as 34 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI

Nearly 1.4 mn SIR forms identified as 'uncollectable' so far in West Bengal

Topics :panjab universityUniversityPunjab

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story