Home / Finance / News / PM Modi unveils GST reforms with tax cuts, two-slab structure plan

PM Modi unveils GST reforms with tax cuts, two-slab structure plan

PM Modi announced "next generation" GST reforms to lower taxes on essentials, simplify rates to two slabs, and ease compliance, with the GST Council to take up proposals soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day (Photo: PIB)

PM Modi said a high-powered committee has been set up to review the GST framework (Photo: PIB)

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will soon introduce “next generation” reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, aimed at lowering taxes on essential goods, simplifying the rate structure, and reducing compliance costs, as part of a broader review of the indirect tax system.
 
Speaking from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said a high-powered committee has been set up to review the GST framework after eight years of its rollout in 2017, and that states have been consulted. “In the first phase, taxes on basic necessities will be reduced. This will benefit MSMEs and small traders, lower the cost of living, and give fresh momentum to the economy,” he said, describing the upcoming changes as a “Diwali gift” to citizens.
 
 
Following Modi’s address, the Finance Ministry issued a press release detailing plans for a major GST revamp. The reforms will focus on three main pillars — structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living for taxpayers. The proposals have been sent to a Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by the GST Council for further examination.
 
Structural reforms will address inverted duty structures, resolve classification disputes, and provide greater stability and predictability in tax rates. Rate rationalisation will include reducing taxes on common-man and aspirational goods, and moving towards a two-slab system — standard and merit rates.
 
“Reduction of slabs: essentially move towards simple tax with two slabs — standard and merit. Special rates only for select few items,” the release stated. It added that the end of compensation cess has created fiscal space, enabling greater flexibility to align and rationalise tax rates within the GST framework for long-term sustainability.

Ease of living measures will target faster registrations, pre-filled returns, and automated refund processing, particularly for small businesses, exporters, and sectors facing inverted duty structures.
 
“In the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre remains committed to working closely with the states. It will be building a broad-based consensus with the states in the coming weeks, to implement the next generation of reforms as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” the release said.
 
The GST Council is expected to take up the GoM’s recommendations in its next meeting, with the Centre aiming for early implementation within the current financial year, according to the release.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech GST GST relief MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

