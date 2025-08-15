PM Modi's Independence Day speech: Deep tech, nuclear energy, and more

As India marked its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi. Dressed in a white shirt and orange bandi, with a saffron turban covering his head, the PM's address focused on several areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech, energy independence, nuclear power, and national security, all framed under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Here are some of the top quotes from the Prime Minister's speech:

National security and Operation Sindoor

One of the major highlights of PM Modi's speech was his reference to Operation Sindoor.

Modi saluted the armed forces, saying they "punished the enemy beyond their imagination" after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where tourists were killed based on their religion.

"Operation Sindoor was born out of India’s anger," he said, adding that the armed forces were given full freedom to set goals and execute operations. ALSO READ: PM Modi's I-Day speech highlights: GST reforms, Sudarshan Chakra, and more He declared that terrorist camps in Pakistan had been "reduced to dust" and warned that India would no longer bow to "nuclear blackmail." If future attacks occur, the military will have the freedom to act decisively, he added. "The level of destruction in Pakistan was so huge that new developments keep coming in every day," he said. "For India, terrorists and those who shelter them are the same, there's no difference between the two," the PM said.

On water-sharing, he asserted: "Blood and water will not flow together. The waters of India belong to Indians. The rivers of India will no longer nurture the lands of the enemies, it will be used to help the Indian farmers." On natural calamities such as cloudbursts and landslides, the Prime Minister said, "Nature is putting us all to the test… In recent days, we have witnessed a series of devastating events, landslides, cloudbursts and numerous other calamities. Our heartfelt condolences and solidarity are with those who have been affected." Atmanirbhar Bharat is the foundation of Viksit Bharat 2047 "Viksit Bharat’s foundation is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Dependence on others weakens us, and self-reliance is not limited to exports and trade. Had we not been self-reliant, Operation Sindoor would not have been possible," he stressed.

Urging industries to focus on domestic production, the PM said, "India must reduce dependence on foreign weapons, energy, and critical technologies." Technology and innovation push PM Modi also highlighted the role of technology in shaping India’s future. "50-60 years ago, India had debated semiconductor manufacturing but the opportunity was murdered. Now most of the countries in the world are betting on this technology." Now, he said, "the government has cleared four semiconductor units, with Made in India chips expected in the market by year-end." Expressing belief in the capability of Indian youth Speaking about the various achievements, the PM highlighted that the Indian youth is "very capable" of achieving the self-reliant goal. “If we have the capability, why should India’s money flow outside?” he said.

The Prime Minister added that, "the youth have always shown us that we are capable, it was most visible during Covid-19 pandemic when the Made in India vaccines and CoWIN vaccine portal saved millions of lives." ALSO READ: I-Day LIVE updates: PM Modi hails UPI, says it accounts for 50% of total real-time transactions "India is a leading player in real-time payments. The success of Unified Payments Interface has astonished the entire world", he said. Space tech The PM also spoke about space exploration. "Our astronaut Subhanshu Shukla has returned from space and he will soon come to India. We are also working towards building our own space station in the future," he said.

The PM highlighted the importance of various people working in the space sector and said, "More than 300 startups are already innovating in the space sector." Energy independence On energy independence, Modi said that while India remains dependent on imports of petrol and diesel, “we must become Atmanirbhar in energy.” The Prime Minister said: The solar energy capacity has grown 30 times in 11 years, while nuclear power is being expanded with 10 new reactors. By 2047, nuclear energy is targeted to increase tenfold.

To further increase self-dependence in the energy sector, we have launched a national deepwater exploration mission, which would help India tap ocean resources for oil and gas.

India's clean energy goals were met five years ahead of schedule, with the 2030 target of 50 per cent clean energy already achieved by 2025.

Critical minerals have become a national priority; multiple surveys are underway at over 1,200 locations. EVs, fertilisers, and pharma Turning to other sectors, the PM said the coming decade belongs to electric vehicles, asking: “Will we not make our own EV batteries?” He urged the youth and the private sector to take the lead.

On the pharmaceutical sector, Modi said, "India leads globally in generics, but we need more investment in research and development as it is the need of the hour." "We need to have our own patented medicines that will be used for human welfare." "Unfortunately, apart from energy we are also dependent on the outside world for fertilisers," the PM said. "I invite the industry stakeholders and private sectors to make fertilisers for Indian farmers and Indian soil," he added. PM Modi reiterated that farmers are India's priority. “Farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen are our top priorities. Any policy that threatens their interests, Modi is standing like a wall against it. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” he said. “Farmers contribute a lot to our economy; they have made India a top producer of several commodities," he added.