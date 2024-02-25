Home / India News / PM Modi launches microbiology lab, 17 food testing vehicles for Assam

PM Modi launches microbiology lab, 17 food testing vehicles for Assam

Press Trust of India Guwahati

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually unveiled a new microbiology laboratory and 17 Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles in Assam, collectively valued at Rs 13.11 crore.

In a major step towards enhancing food testing infrastructure across Assam, the laboratory was set up by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Guwahati.

In addition, 17 mobile food testing laboratories, known as FSWs, have been provided to Assam in a stride towards ensuring food safety to the last mile.

All these facilities were inaugurated by Modi through virtual mode from an event at Rajkot in Gujarat, an official release said.

"The microbiology laboratory will play a pivotal role in safeguarding food safety by detecting various microorganisms, including pathogens in food products," it added.

The FSWs, equipped with cutting-edge facilities and expert staff, will not only enhance testing capabilities but also deliver essential training to strengthen food safety practices, the release said.

"Furthermore, they will create awareness among the public by reaching the farthest corners of the state," it added.

Topics :Narendra ModiFood safetyAssamGujarat

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

