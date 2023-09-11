Home / India News / PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people ties

Trade, economy, defence, and cultural cooperation were the main discussion topics between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during the latter's state visit today (September 11).

During today's high-profile meeting at Delhi's Hyderabad House, the two leaders co-chaired the First Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia that the two countries inked in Riyadh in 2019.

"For India, Saudi Arabia counts as one of its closest and biggest strategic partners," PM Modi said.


The initiative, seen by many as a potential alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was jointly announced by PM Modi and the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Once completed, the project can serve as a modern-day Silk Road that functioned as the central trade route facilitating economic partnerships, political alliances, and cultural integration across continents.

India-Saudi Arabia relations
India and Saudi Arabia have a long history of cordial and cooperative relations, with extensive people-to-people ties.


According to government data, bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of USD 52.75 billion in fiscal year 2022-23.

PM Modi, during his 2019 visit to Riyadh, had said that India and Saudi Arabia have a Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) that meets regularly and that the two countries have identified a number of areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two economic powerhouses are also major trading partners. India is Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest. The two countries have a strong partnership in the energy sector, with India importing a significant amount of oil from Saudi Arabia.

