Home / India News / PM Modi missing from Covid certificates after Covishield row: Here's why

PM Modi missing from Covid certificates after Covishield row: Here's why

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that PM Modi's photo was removed from Covid certificates due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls

Covid certificate (Source/CoWin)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As soon as the news broke of British-Swedish vaccine maker AstraZeneca's admission in a UK court regarding Covishield's potential link to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a rare condition involving blood clotting, worried Indians started inspecting their vaccination certificates.

Sold in India under the brand name Covishield, a majority of the country received doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine (nearly 1.7 billion doses have been administered, as the government's CoWin data shows).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, while browsing through their vaccine certificate, a few individuals noticed something missing. The photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the digital certificates, which had created a huge furore three years ago, was gone.

Some individuals turned to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to note the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph. "Modi ji no more visible on COVID Vaccine certificates. Just downloaded to check – yes, his pic is gone," shared X user Sandeep Manudhane.

On X, many users speculated that this alteration in the vaccination certificate was prompted by the recent revelations concerning Covishield, which was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca.

However, the Health Ministry cleared the air on the issue soon after. According to a report in The Print, when questioned about the removal of PM Modi's picture from the certificates, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that this action was taken due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

This isn't the first instance of PM Modi's photo being excluded from vaccination certificates either. In 2022, his picture was omitted from certificates issued in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa—as per the Election Commission of India's directive preceding Assembly elections in those states, The Print reported.

In 2021, PM Modi's image on vaccination certificates stirred controversy, reaching the Kerala High Court, which questioned the issue, considering his elected status. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had then responded to the argument that certificates in other countries didn't feature elected leaders' photos by saying, "They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM."

Recently, AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company behind the vaccine developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, conceded in UK court documents that its Covid-19 vaccine could lead to TTS, a rare side effect characterised by blood clots and low platelet levels, crucial for clotting.

However, the company reiterated its commitment to patient safety amid a class action lawsuit in the UK. In India, the vaccine was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer.

Meanwhile, scientists and researchers are of the opinion that the side effect is rare and would only be seen among 7 or 8 in a million people. A former scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also said that adverse reactions are likely to manifest within the initial two to three months following the vaccination.

Also Read

AstraZeneca admits Covishield has rare side effect: Is concern warranted?

AstraZeneca's Covishield causes rare blood clot disorder TTS: What is it?

AstraZeneca vaccine: From its origin to side effects, all you need to know

Parents to sue Serum Institute over daughter's alleged Covishield death

AstraZeneca responds to Covishield vaccine concerns: Here's what they said

China, Japan and India's economic woes because of 'xenophobia', says Biden

India may permit Chinese electronic firms to invest on a select basis

Delhi HC asks SpiceJet to pay Rs 50 cr or face grounding of two engines

LIVE: SC Registry returns central govt's 'clarification' petition on spectrum allocation

Bomb threat to over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR; police probing terror angle

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCoronavirusBS Web ReportsCoronavirus VaccineAstraZenecaSerum Institute of India

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story