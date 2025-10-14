Home / India News / PM Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

The two leaders shook hands and expressed warmth and bonhomie upon their meeting at the Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Image: X@MEAIndia
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, here in the national capital on Tuesday. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and also planted a sapling.

The two leaders shook hands and expressed warmth and bonhomie upon their meeting at the Hyderabad House.

They also planted a sapling together.

Earlier today, President Ukhnaa laid a wreath and paid tributes at the Rajghat along with several members of the Mongolian delegation. He signed the guest book and was presented with a bust and a book of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and lauded his "warm sentiments" on advancing the strategic partnership between the countries.

"Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Monday.

Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana cop's death about all Dalits; PM, CM should act immediately: Rahul

ED raids Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai in ₹70 cr bank fraud case

India adds 4.9 Gw solar capacity under PMSGY, 13% of target met: Report

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

Topics :Narendra Modibilateral ties

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story