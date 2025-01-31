Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi offers condolences over Washington mid-air plane collision

PM Modi offers condolences over Washington mid-air plane collision

Prime Minister Modi offered heartfelt condolences and said we stand in solidarity with the people of the United States

PM Modi in Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Friday over the mid-air crash.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Friday over the mid-air crash which took place in near Reagan National Airport in Washington DC in which 67 people are feared dead.

Prime Minister Modi offered heartfelt condolences and said "we stand in solidarity with the people of the United States".

In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States."

 

A mid-air collision occurred between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, DC on Wednesday night. The collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. US authorities have confirmed that all 67 people are feared to be dead.

Meanwhile, the American Airlines plane's data recorder-also known as black box has been recovered from the Potomac River, CNN reported.

Also Read

US citizens express grief over mid-air plane collision in Washington DC

Two aircraft that collided over Washington widely used around the world

Trump blames diversity, inclusion programmes for jet-chopper collision

American jet crash: Don't believe there's any survivor, says official

Highlighting history: List of deadliest US airline crashes since 2001

According to CNN, 40 bodies have been recovered from the river so far while the rescue operations continues.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump said that he would be meeting with the families of victims, CNN reported.

"I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt with their family member, obviously, but I'll be meeting with some of the families, yeah," Trump said.

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed grief over the loss of lives in the plane crash, calling it a "devastating moment" in the nation's history.

Acknowledging the impact on families across the United States and abroad, including Russian nationals on board, he assured that efforts would be made to determine the cause of the disaster and prevent such incidents in the future.

Addressing a press briefing on the aviation disaster, Trump said, "Sadly, there are no survivors. This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history and a tragedy of terrible proportions as we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly. This is really shaking a lot of people, including people from other nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget session: Modi govt to table Bill for stricter immigration control

LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

Mahakumbh devotees take refuge in Ayodhya's night shelters as influx grows

Maha Kumbh rush: Prayagraj airfares slashed by 50% after govt intervention

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, no injuries

Topics :Narendra ModiAmerican AirlinesUS India relations air crashDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story