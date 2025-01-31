Maha Kumbh rush: Prayagraj airfares slashed by 50% after govt intervention

The soaring airfares to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 saw a nearly 50 per cent decline after the airlines

According to government estimates, the religious event is expected to draw over 450 million devotees, including approximately 1.5 million international tourists.

Flight booking platforms indicate that airfares on the Delhi-Prayagraj route have dropped significantly, now averaging Rs 10,000 compared to previous rates of Rs 29,000. Airline executives attribute this decline of about 50 per cent in airfare to the introduction of additional flights.

The civil aviation ministry reported that 81 new flights were launched in January, boosting the total number of seats to Prayagraj to nearly 80,000 per month, the news report said.

Airlines expand capacity for Maha Kumbh

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced on Thursday that ticket prices for Prayagraj flights have stabilised. The airline has substantially increased services on the route, scheduling 900 flights for the Maha Kumbh period. Furthermore, IndiGo is reallocating capacity from other routes to add more flights in response to the rising demand.

Meanwhile, Air India Express is set to commence daily direct flights between Delhi and Varanasi from February 5. Additionally, its Bengaluru-Varanasi services will increase from three to four daily flights. Hyderabad-Varanasi, which already operates daily, will see 30 additional flights added in February and March.

Expanded connectivity to Prayagraj

Akasa Airlines has also ramped up operations, introducing daily flights connecting Prayagraj with Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru via Delhi. Between January 28 and February 26, the airline will also operate special direct flights between Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Prayagraj. Currently, Prayagraj has direct connections to 17 cities, including new destinations such as Srinagar and Visakhapatnam, along with indirect links to 26 cities across India.

With key bathing dates such as February 3, February 4, February 12, and February 26 approaching, authorities are closely monitoring airfares. The DGCA has advised airlines to ensure adequate flight capacity to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims during these peak periods.

Maha Kumbh Mela stampede

A day after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Sangam claimed 30 lives and injured 60, authorities on Thursday imposed strict measures to control crowds. Vehicles are banned from the fairground, VVIP passes revoked, and roads made one-way. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial inquiry and enhanced security, including traffic restrictions, vendor relocations, and increased patrolling.

Key cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya face heightened surveillance. Additional trains and buses will help departing pilgrims. With the upcoming Amrit Snan on February 3, officials are reviewing preparations to ensure safety and smooth movement of devotees.