Moreover, the school's commitment to promoting students' excellent work was evident throughout the galleries and classrooms, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Atishi visits school in London, says insight will help reinvent MCD schools

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited a community-based school for children from low-income groups in London, to gain insights into its "successful education model" with an aim to improve civic schools here, her office said on Saturday.

The Delhi minister is currently on a visit to the UK.

She visited the Tollgate Primary School, "a community-based institution catering to the academic needs of children from low-income groups and diverse cultural backgrounds in London, known for providing high-quality education," her office said in a statement.

During her visit, she was deeply impressed by the school's unique approach to education.

"The school challenges the conventional 'blackboard-faced' model of a classroom, instead fostering group-based, community learning, allowing children to interact and learn with remarkable freedom.

"The most captivating aspect of classroom learning at Tollgate is the use of roundtables, where students sit and learn together in a group," Atishi was quoted as saying in the statement.

She said the insight gained during the visit will help reinvent primary education in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to the statement.

AAP is the ruling party in Delhi government and the MCD.

Moreover, the school's commitment to promoting students' excellent work was evident throughout the galleries and classrooms, she said.

The students' artwork and achievements were prominently displayed, celebrating their accomplishments. Teachers at Tollgate are trained to cultivate basic skills in each student through diverse methods and practical applications in everyday knowledge, the minister said.

"Learning from Tollgate Primary School will aid us in reinventing our MCD schools and creating a conducive learning environment for our students. Following the success of Delhi government schools, our primary focus is now on developing MCD schools into world-class institutions, with the aim of eliminating long queues outside private schools for nursery admissions," Atishi added.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

