West Bengal Governer aggrieved by 'deterioration of democracy' in state

The Governor went to Canning in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening and interacted with the locals over the violence witnessed for the past few days

IANS Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Saturday that he witnessed "deterioration of democracy" in certain pockets of the state during his visit to places which saw violent clashes over the week in connection with the filing of nominations for July 8 panchayat elections.

The Governor went to Canning in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening and interacted with the locals over the violence witnessed for the past few days. He also held a meeting with the administration and police officials of the district.

"Unfortunately, in certain parts of the state I have witnessed deterioration of democracy. But I want to tell the people that there is no scope for fear in democracy. I am with the people of the state. I will not tolerate atrocities, intimidation or violence," he said.

Bose indirectly took a dig at the state government and the State Election Commission for their reluctance to abide by the Calcutta High Court's order to deploy central forces throughout the state for the panchayat polls in the wake of the continued violence.

"The Calcutta High Court has given certain directions to ensure free and fair polls. These have to be achieved at any cost," Bose said.

Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh, meanwhile, ridiculed the Governor for making such statements, saying, "The Governor is adding fuel to the false allegations levelled by the Left Front, Congress and BJP.

"Is the Governor a political agent? He did not visit the spot when the horrific train accident took place at Balasore. He does not make spot visits when anyone from Trinamool is murdered."

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

