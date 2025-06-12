PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 12) spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to get an update on the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

An Air India Boeing 787, operating as flight AI171 and carrying 242 passengers, crashed near Meghani Nagar, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

According to the ministry's statement, the Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is travelling to Ahmedabad to directly monitor the rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

PM orders swift support ALSO READ: Air India plane with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad: Top developments "The Prime Minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation," the ministry said. The Ministry of Civil Aviation added that all relevant agencies are on high alert and coordinated efforts are ongoing to manage the situation. In a statement, the UK government has said, "We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000." Air India crash: Reactions In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu has said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief." In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation." Meanwhile, in its first response, Air India said: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today (June 12, 2025). At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

ALSO READ: Plane crash in Ahmedabad: A list of major fatal air accidents in India Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, took to X and wrote, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site..." Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground." Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed shock over the incident and wrote on X, "The news of the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has shocked the heart and filled the mind with grief. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands with the bereaved family." AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed concern over the incident, "Very concerned about the Air India crash in Gujarat. My prayers are with those on the flight and their loved ones. I hope for a thorough investigation into the disaster," he wrote on X. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reacted to the plane crash incident. Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation."