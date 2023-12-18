Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off 2nd Vande Bharat train connecting Varanasi to New Delhi

PM Modi to flag off 2nd Vande Bharat train connecting Varanasi to New Delhi

The Indian Railways is set to commence operations of an advanced semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, enhancing connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

This marks a significant step towards advancing rail connectivity and providing a superior travel experience for passengers | Representative Image
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
In order to achieve this momentous milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The launch of this Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option.

The initiative not only saves passengers time but also accelerates cultural, industrial, and economic development in the region.

Starting its journey from the spiritual city of Varanasi, the train will pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur and reach the national capital, New Delhi.

This new service will particularly benefit pilgrims heading to Prayagraj and professionals travelling between the industrial hub of Kanpur and the bustling city of New Delhi.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on December 20, 2023. Departing from Varanasi at 6:00 AM, the train will reach Prayagraj at 07:34 AM, Kanpur Central at 09:30 AM and finally, New Delhi at 2:05 PM.

The return journey will see the train departing from New Delhi at 3:00 PM, reaching Kanpur Central at 7:12 PM, Prayagraj at 9:15 PM and concluding its journey in Varanasi at 11:05 PM.

Prime Minister Modi will officially flag off this inaugural special train on December 18, 2023, showcasing the green flag in Varanasi at 2:15 PM. The train will subsequently pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching New Delhi as per the scheduled timings.

It is notable that the Vande Bharat Express aims to minimise travel time between cities, offering passengers a rapid and comfortable journey. This modern semi-high-speed train is one of the next major leaps for Indian Railways on the parameters of superior designs, interiors and speed, providing the passengers with a pleasant travel experience.

This train offers a myriad of superior amenities that will provide passengers with an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features.

Vande Bharat is a self-propelled, semi-high-speed train set. This train has been indigenously made under the 'Make in India' Initiative. All bogies with fully suspended traction motors for high operational speed have been provided. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

