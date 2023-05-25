PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday will flag off the indigenously built Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing, equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology, stated an official release.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand. With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

"Uttarakhand's connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100 per cent electrification of Uttarakhand's rail tracks. Do join the programme," tweeted Narendra Modi.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in an increase in the speed of trains and enhance haulage capacity.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the Dehradun railway station during the inaugural event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train.