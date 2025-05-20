Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 3 redeveloped railway stations in Bengal on May 22

Modi, Narendra Modi
A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.

The three stations Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar are among 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to be inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing, they said.

While Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway.

ALSO READ: Centre approves final location survey for new railway line in Sikkim

These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

"With a focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving accessibility and incorporating sustainable design, these upgrades will not only elevate the travel experience, but also contribute to the economic growth of the region," an SER official said in a statement.

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme, the official said.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

